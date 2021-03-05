More Than Action, More Than Sci-Fi, ‘Chaos Walking’s’ Characters Appealed To Daisy Ridley

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Daisy Ridley as Viola Eade in Chaos Walking. Photo Credit: Murray Close

Based on the novel trilogy of the same name, Chaos Walking is director Doug Liman’s return to the sci-fi genre for the first time since 2014’s Edge of Tomorrow. Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in the film, which finds Ridley’s character, Viola, crash-landing on the female-free “New World” and meeting Holland’s character, Todd, who promises to keep her safe on the dangerous planet. So while the plot itself is based in pure sci-fi, Ridley found herself drawn to the evolving relationship between the two characters, and she thinks audiences will, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daisy Ridley)

Chaos Walking is now playing in theaters

 

