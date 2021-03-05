Lionel Richie’s Reunited With His ‘Idol’ Judges (And It Feels So Good)

Last year’s American Idol was a season like no other, as the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to produce the live shows in the way they’d done since the beginning. And while this year’s first round of auditions was done virtually, Idol is back on its normal set, with all three judges there to see the contestants performing live. Lionel Richie was impressed with the way Idol made its way through the COVID lockdowns, but he’s also very happy to be reunited with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)