In Costume, He Felt The Bearable Lightness Of Not Being Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy stars in COMING 2 AMERICA
In 1988, Coming to America was the first film to feature what would be a hallmark of Eddie Murphy’s career: multiple roles, all played by the comedian in costumes and/or prosthetics. (It reached a peak in 2000, when he played eight different characters in The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. In the new sequel, Coming 2 America, Murphy reprises all four of the roles he played in the original. In some of the roles he’s played, he’s virtually unrecognizable, and he told us that when he was literally in someone else’s skin, he enjoyed the sense of escape it brought him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eddie Murphy)

Coming 2 America is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

