Twenty Years Later, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Appreciation Of ‘Donnie Darko’ Still Grows

Although largely overlooked at the time of its release, Donnie Darko has become a cult classic over the past 20 years. The twisted story of a tormented teen and his supernaturally inspired crime spree may have been a little too dark for mainstream crowds at the time. But thanks to home video and streaming, millions of fans have discovered the film, both written and directed by then-newcomer Richard Kelly. Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the title role, and over the years, he says he’s grown to appreciate the themes in Kelly’s script even more. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)

Donnie Darko is available for streaming purchase on most digital platforms, as well as on DVD & Blu-Ray.

