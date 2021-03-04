Rosamund Pike Cared A Lot For ‘I Care A Lot,’ So She Had To Do It

Among the movies released within the last few weeks, I Care a Lot has been one of the most talked-about and the most polarizing. It seems that Rosamund Pike’s con artist character is one that people love to hate and hate to love, though every move she makes keeps you glued to the screen. Pike has been drawing critical raves for her performance, and she told us it was the mercurial nature of the character that drew her to the project in the first place. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rosamund Pike)
I Care a Lot is currently streaming on Netflix.