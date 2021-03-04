For Its Leads, ‘SpongeBob’ Is Better When They’re Together

When most animated films are made, each actor goes into the studio individually to record voice tracks, which are then stitched together and paired with the artwork to create the film. But the two leads of the SpongeBob SquarePants cartoons can’t imagine doing it that way. With a new movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, now out, Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke told us they insist on recording the SpongeBob and Patrick characters together in the audio booth. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Kenny & Bill Fagerbakke)