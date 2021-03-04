After ‘Punky,’ Soleil Moon Frye’s Life Didn’t Get Too Funky, And Here’s Why

The annals of Hollywood history are littered with cautionary tales about child stars who subsequently suffered through all kinds of trials, tribulations, and trauma as they grew up. Soleil Moon Frye was one of the fortunate ones. After achieving fame at the age of 8 with the original Punky Brewster, she’s gone on to have a relatively normal life, raising four children while continuing to take the occasional acting project. How did she manage to avoid the pitfalls of childhood stardom? Frye told us it was because, even when she was working, she still took time to be a kid. (Click on the media bar below to hear Soleil Moon Frye)