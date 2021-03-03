When Neil Blomkamp Got A Distinct Feeling About ‘District 9’

There’s renewed talk about a script for a sequel to District 9. Co-writer and director Neil Blomkamp has revealed he’s been working on a story with his original writing partners on District 9, and it will (not surprisingly) be called District 10.The biggest surprise isn’t that District 9 is getting a sequel, it’s that it’s taken so long. The original film was released in 2009, and it was a huge hit, earning more than $200 million internationally. While Blomkamp and his production team had no idea how the film would be received while they were making it, he told us he knew it would be big after seeing the reaction from that year’s Comic-Con crowd. (Click on the media bar below to hear Neil Blomkamp)