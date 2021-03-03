‘Conners’ Cast Benefits From Three Decades Of Friendship

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(ABC/Eric McCandless) SARA GILBERT, LECY GORANSON, LAURIE METCALF

Not many shows started their network run more than 30 years ago — we can only think of three: 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, and The Conners (which, of course, started life as Roseanne). What’s most amazing about the latter two is that, with few exceptions, they’ve held their core cast together across the decades. To Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf of The Conners, that makes all the difference in the world, because it gives the entire cast a sense of comfort and understanding that only comes with that experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lecy Goranson  & Laurie Metcalf)

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Related articles

‘Tough As Nails’ Host: Risk Is Just...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
If you're going to be Tough as Nails, you've got to endure a few scratches. The contestants on the CBS reality competition face all...
Read more

Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett & Gal Gadot...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded line-up of talent that will present during the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.  Kevin Bacon,...
Read more

‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed For Season 2

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Following its super-powered debut last week across the network's linear and streaming platforms, The CW Network today renewed its new hit series SUPERMAN &...
Read more

Back In His ‘New Amsterdam’ Scrubs, Ryan...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Almost exactly a year ago, New Amsterdam was in the middle of its normal production cycle when the cast and crew were suddenly told...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak