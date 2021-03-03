‘Conners’ Cast Benefits From Three Decades Of Friendship

Not many shows started their network run more than 30 years ago — we can only think of three: 60 Minutes, The Simpsons, and The Conners (which, of course, started life as Roseanne). What’s most amazing about the latter two is that, with few exceptions, they’ve held their core cast together across the decades. To Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf of The Conners, that makes all the difference in the world, because it gives the entire cast a sense of comfort and understanding that only comes with that experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lecy Goranson & Laurie Metcalf)