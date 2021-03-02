Rian Johnson Has Plenty Of Reasons To Get Back To ‘Star Wars’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Rian Johnson has definitely had a lot on his plate lately — first and foremost, working on the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed box-office hit Knives Out. That doesn’t, however, mean he’s given up on his dream of a new Star Wars trilogy of his own. Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, told USA Today that he still has plans to work on those films, but isn’t working on them right now because of his other projects. Still, he remains committed to the Star Wars franchise, and he’s got plenty of good reasons for that. In fact, he talked to us about the reasons why he loves working within the Star Wars universe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)

Related articles

‘Land’ Felt Like Solid Turf For First-Time...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After nearly four decades in Hollywood, Robin Wright has done something she's never done before: directed a full-length motion picture. Having cut her directorial...
Read more

Even After ‘Endgame,’ Robert Downey Jr. May...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Spoiler alert: Iron Man died at the end of The Avengers: Endgame. OK, so maybe that wasn't a spoiler to many people. But what...
Read more

Jamie Dornan Found His Funny In ‘Vista...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Having become famous through the Fifty Shades of Grey films, Jamie Dornan didn't exactly become known for his sense of humor. Yet, all along,...
Read more

How Chloë Grace Moretz Interacted With An...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
That beloved cat-and-mouse team, Tom & Jerry, is back on the big screen again with a new film. Unlike 1992's fully animated Tom &...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak