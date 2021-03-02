Rian Johnson Has Plenty Of Reasons To Get Back To ‘Star Wars’

Rian Johnson has definitely had a lot on his plate lately — first and foremost, working on the highly anticipated sequel to his critically acclaimed box-office hit Knives Out. That doesn’t, however, mean he’s given up on his dream of a new Star Wars trilogy of his own. Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, told USA Today that he still has plans to work on those films, but isn’t working on them right now because of his other projects. Still, he remains committed to the Star Wars franchise, and he’s got plenty of good reasons for that. In fact, he talked to us about the reasons why he loves working within the Star Wars universe. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)