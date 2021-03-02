‘Land’ Felt Like Solid Turf For First-Time Director Robin Wright

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Credit : Daniel Power / Focus Features

After nearly four decades in Hollywood, Robin Wright has done something she’s never done before: directed a full-length motion picture. Having cut her directorial teeth on several episodes of her critically acclaimed TV drama House of Cards, she’s made the leap into films with Land. As with House of Cards, she’s on both sides of the camera, starring as the film’s central character — a woman who, after a near-death experience, comes to terms with rediscovering her own life in the wilderness. When we spoke to Wright, she told us why she chose this film for her directorial debut. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Wright)

Land is currently available for streaming on most digital platforms.

