Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett & Gal Gadot To Be Presenters At ’26th Annual Critics Choice Awards’

By Hollywood Outbreak

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the star-studded line-up of talent that will present during the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.  Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chris Hemsworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will appear throughout the broadcast to honor the best and brightest from this year’s films and series.  The winners will be revealed LIVE on The CW on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 7-10pm ET/PT, with acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs returning to host for his third consecutive time.  In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be an in-person/virtual hybrid, with Diggs and some of the evening’s presenters live on stage in Los Angeles, and nominees appearing live remotely from various locations around the world.  As previously announced, award-winning actress and activist, and current Critics Choice Award nominee, Zendaya, will receive the fifth annual SeeHer Award, presented by her “Malcolm & Marie” co-star John David Washington.

Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.  For the full list of nominees, visit: https://www.criticschoice.com/.

 

