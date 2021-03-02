How ‘Superman & Lois’ Took Flight For Bitsie Tulloch

Bitsie Tulloch was introduced into The CW’s Arrowverse as Lois Lane in 2018, during one of the network’s crossover storylines, and reappeared in all five episodes of the following season’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Having brought her and Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) into the Arroverse, producers Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing decided they could (and should) have a show of their own, and so we now have Superman & Lois, which premiered last month. After doing seven of the Arrowverse crossover episodes, Tulloch was intrigued by the idea of starring on the show, but she wasn’t completely sold on the concept until Helbing laid out exactly what the producers had in mind for the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bitsie Tulloch)