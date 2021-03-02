How ‘Superman & Lois’ Took Flight For Bitsie Tulloch

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Bitsie Tulloch was introduced into The CW’s Arrowverse as Lois Lane in 2018, during one of the network’s crossover storylines, and reappeared in all five episodes of the following season’s Crisis on Infinite Earths event. Having brought her and Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) into the Arroverse, producers Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing decided they could (and should) have a show of their own, and so we now have Superman & Lois, which premiered last month. After doing seven of the Arrowverse crossover episodes, Tulloch was intrigued by the idea of starring on the show, but she wasn’t completely sold on the concept until Helbing laid out exactly what the producers had in mind for the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bitsie Tulloch)

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Related articles

Back In His ‘New Amsterdam’ Scrubs, Ryan...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Almost exactly a year ago, New Amsterdam was in the middle of its normal production cycle when the cast and crew were suddenly told...
Read more

Shooting ‘Snowpiercer’ Has Daveed Diggs Disoriented

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
One of the reasons why the film Snowpiercer was made into a television series was because of its relevance -- one of the main...
Read more

Kelly Clarkson: ‘The Voice’ Is Music In...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Kelly Clarkson obviously knows a thing or two about televised music competitions. After all, she owes much of her career to having won the...
Read more

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Has Meant New Freedom For...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Elisabeth Moss started her Hollywood career before she'd even reached her teens; now, at the age of 38, she's enjoying more success than ever...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak