Back In His ‘New Amsterdam’ Scrubs, Ryan Eggold Talks About COVID-Shortened Second Season

Almost exactly a year ago, New Amsterdam was in the middle of its normal production cycle when the cast and crew were suddenly told to go home. The show, which takes place and is filmed in New York City, became one of the first casualties of the COVID-19 crisis as the infection swept through the Big Apple. (In fact, an unaired episode of the show was called “Pandemic,” and it was scrubbed specifically because the story hit a little too close to home as COVID spread throughout the city and the country.) Ryan Eggold, who stars on the show, acknowledged the abrupt ending to the show’s second season, and he says he’s happy that the show’s been able to get back to work for what he hopes will be a safe (and complete) third season.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Eggold)

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

