Even After ‘Endgame,’ Robert Downey Jr. May Still Be An MCU Mainstay

Spoiler alert: Iron Man died at the end of The Avengers: Endgame. OK, so maybe that wasn’t a spoiler to many people. But what might potentially be spoiler material is that there are rumors flying around that the character may be resurrected for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Hint: It wouldn’t be the exact same Iron Man/Tony Stark we’ve come to know and love for all these years.) If that happens, it will give Phase Four an extra continuity boost, since Robert Downey Jr. has essentially been the face of the Marvel franchise since it began. While Downey acknowledges he holds a special place in the MCU, he also doesn’t take a lot of credit for it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)

 The Marvel Cinematic Universe films are currently streaming on Disney+.

