Lee Daniels: ‘Billie Holiday’ Movie Showed Him How Far America Still Has To Go

Andra Day stars in THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY from Paramount Pictures. Photo Credit: Takashi Seida.

Lee Daniels’ new film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, is based on the government’s real-life campaign targeting the legendary but controversial jazz singer in the 1940s. Considering the events of the movie took place nearly 80 years ago, you’d think that a lot would have changed in that time. But, from Daniels’ perspective, he looked at what happened then and what’s happening now, and he thinks American society still has a long way to go.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is currently streaming on Hulu and now playing in select theaters.

