It’s The Mother Of All ‘Idol’ Seasons For Katy Perry

By Hollywood Outbreak

(ABC/Christopher Willard)
KATY PERRY

Something significant changed in Katy Perry’s life between last season of American Idol and the new one: She gave birth to her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August. She says it’s changed her life in many ways, and it shows in the way she’s doing her job as an Idol judge. She told us the feelings she’s gotten from new motherhood have given her a whole new approach when she’s watching this season’s group of contestants. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

 

