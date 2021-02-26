‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Has Meant New Freedom For Elisabeth Moss

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Elisabeth Moss started her Hollywood career before she’d even reached her teens; now, at the age of 38, she’s enjoying more success than ever as star of the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale. Now about to begin its fourth season, it’s given Moss the opportunity to expand her career in new directions. Unlike her other long-running TV roles on The West Wing and Mad Men, the producers of The Handmaid’s Tale have given Moss the chance to join them in producing the show, something Moss says has changed her life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)

Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres April 28 on Hulu.

Related articles

It’s The Mother Of All ‘Idol’ Seasons...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Something significant changed in Katy Perry's life between last season of American Idol and the new one: She gave birth to her first child,...
Read more

Who’s To Judge Why ‘Beavis & Butt-head’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
2020 was a difficult year for Beavis & Butt-head. Although they didn't mind staying on their couch for the duration of their COVID-19 lockdown,...
Read more

Marvel President Teases The Future Of ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As we all know, for a universe incorporating many, many worlds, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in itself, a small world. Throughout the studio's...
Read more

‘Punky Brewster’ Has Always Been Part Of...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
During the original incarnation of Punky Brewster in the 1980s, a prophetic line was uttered: "It's not 'goodbye,' it's 'see you later.'" Now, more...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak