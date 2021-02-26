‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Has Meant New Freedom For Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss started her Hollywood career before she’d even reached her teens; now, at the age of 38, she’s enjoying more success than ever as star of the dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale. Now about to begin its fourth season, it’s given Moss the opportunity to expand her career in new directions. Unlike her other long-running TV roles on The West Wing and Mad Men, the producers of The Handmaid’s Tale have given Moss the chance to join them in producing the show, something Moss says has changed her life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)