Who’s To Judge Why ‘Beavis & Butt-head’ Endure? Mike Judge, Of Course

2020 was a difficult year for Beavis & Butt-head. Although they didn’t mind staying on their couch for the duration of their COVID-19 lockdown, the pandemic hit Beavis especially hard when he couldn’t find any T.P. for his bunghole. But things are looking up for the pair in 2021. Series creator Mike Judge has signed deals to produce new episodes of the series for Comedy Central and, more significantly, to make a new movie that will have Beavis & Butt-head streaming on Paramount+. (“Uhhhh, we’re gonna be streaming on them.” “Yeah, yeah, heh heh, we’ll stream all over ’em, heh heh.”) Why does Judge think there’s still so much interest in the show he started 28 years ago? Because, he says, they’re still the same idiots they were 28 years ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mike Judge)

 

