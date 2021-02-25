‘Punky Brewster’ Has Always Been Part Of Soleil Moon Frye

During the original incarnation of Punky Brewster in the 1980s, a prophetic line was uttered: “It’s not ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘see you later.'” Now, more than 30 years after the first Punky Brewster left the airwaves, it’s back for new episodes with original stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson. Of course, Punky Brewster isn’t the little girl she was back then, so in the new episodes, she’s a single mother of three with an ex-husband (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and a new young friend who reminds her a lot of her former self. Frye told us she’s been wanting to revisit the character for a long time, and she’s excited to bring the story full circle. (Click on the media bar below to hear Soleil Moon Frye)

Punky Brewster is currently streaming on Peacock

