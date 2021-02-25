Marvel President Teases The Future Of ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Agents In The MCU

As we all know, for a universe incorporating many, many worlds, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, in itself, a small world. Throughout the studio’s numerous film and TV ventures over the past 13 years, characters have frequently crossed over from one franchise to another. Now, as the studio is in the midst of rolling out Phase Four (following the end of The Infinity Saga), questions remain about how many of the earlier characters will make the transition to Marvel’s new world. Already, we’ve seen some emerge in Wandavision, with Black Widow and Doctor Strange films on the way. But now that Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show has run its course, how many of its characters are primed to make the leap to the film franchise? Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige won’t commit to any firm answers, but teases that we may not have seen the last of some S.H.I.E.L.D. characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Feige)

