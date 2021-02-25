Aaron Sorkin Had A Riot Of Historic Proportions While Making ‘Chicago 7’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In making a movie based on real-life events, The Trial of the Chicago 7 writer/director/producer Aaron Sorkin knew that he would have to find ways to re-create some historical events. Most specifically, Sorkin the director had to figure out ways of re-staging the 1968 Chicago riots in a way that wouldn’t break the bank for Sorkin the producer. With necessity being the mother of invention, Sorkin told us that he and his team came up with some clever and innovative ways of mixing new performances with footage of the actual riots to create an effect that turned out even better than he’d expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Related articles

Allison Janney Joins The Mila Kunis Fan...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With her work on Breaking News in Yuba County, Mila Kunis has won a new fan. And it's a pretty impressive fan to have:...
Read more

Why ‘Rain’ Ended Harry Connick, Jr. &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Harry Connick, Jr. and Katherine Heigl co-star in the new psychological thriller Fear of Rain. It's Connick's first film role since 2014's Dolphin Tale,...
Read more

‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is A Go! And...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Reese Witherspoon has taken to social media to announce that all of the plans and pieces are in place, and there will definitely be...
Read more

Kristen Wiig: Jamie Dornan Was ‘Barb And...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Jamie Dornan became well-known as a result of the Fifty Shades movies, so of course he'd be one of the dreamiest men a couple of...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak