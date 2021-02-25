Aaron Sorkin Had A Riot Of Historic Proportions While Making ‘Chicago 7’

In making a movie based on real-life events, The Trial of the Chicago 7 writer/director/producer Aaron Sorkin knew that he would have to find ways to re-create some historical events. Most specifically, Sorkin the director had to figure out ways of re-staging the 1968 Chicago riots in a way that wouldn’t break the bank for Sorkin the producer. With necessity being the mother of invention, Sorkin told us that he and his team came up with some clever and innovative ways of mixing new performances with footage of the actual riots to create an effect that turned out even better than he’d expected. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin)