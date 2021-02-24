Why ‘Rain’ Ended Harry Connick, Jr. & Katherine Heigl’s Long Droughts

Harry Connick, Jr. and Katherine Heigl co-star in the new psychological thriller Fear of Rain. It’s Connick’s first film role since 2014’s Dolphin Tale, and it’s Heigl’s first since 2017’s Unforgettable. Those represent a couple of pretty lengthy breaks for stars who have been relatively prolific in the past, so we asked both Heigl and Connick to tell us why Fear of Rain brought them back to the big screen.
Fear of Rain is available for streaming on most digital platforms and available for purchase on DVD.