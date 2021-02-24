Home Movies Hooked Wendi McLendon-Covey On ‘The Goldbergs’

At the end of every episode of The Goldbergs, creator Adam Goldberg shares one of the old home movies he shot, a moment from his childhood that inspired that episode’s story. Not only does that device help connect the show’s viewers to the authenticity of the show’s plots, it also helped lure in some of the cast members. Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays the show’s overbearing mother, told us it was watching those movies that gave her an instant connection to the character she’s now played for eight seasons. (Click on the media bar below to hear Wendi McLendon-Covey)

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.

