‘For All Mankind’ Changes History — And Puts New Words In People’s Mouths

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind is built around a real Earth with an alternate history of space flight. In this different chain of events, some of the key players remain the same as they did in real life — political figures, astronauts, etc. (In fact, stock footage of historical figures like Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, and Henry Kissinger has been used, while other historical figures are played by actors.) Because history has changed, though, so have some of the words these figures say.  The show’s co-creator, producer, and writer, Ronald D. Moore was asked, if they had run into any problems — legal or otherwise — by taking these real-life characters (some of them still living) and changing the things they would have said. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ronald D. Moore)

For All Mankind is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

