Allison Janney Joins The Mila Kunis Fan Club

With her work on Breaking News in Yuba County, Mila Kunishas won a new fan. And it’s a pretty impressive fan to have: Oscar-winner and six-time Emmy-winner Allison Janney. Though they’ve “appeared” together on the animated show Family Guy, Breaking News in Yuba County represented the first time the two actresses have worked together in the flesh. To put it mildly, Janney told us she was blown away. (Click on the media bar below to hear Allison Janney)
Breaking News in Yuba County is available for streaming on most digital platforms.