Tyler Hoechlin Plays It Straight With Superman

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

As many actors have discovered through the years, Superman is Superman. The character is very specific, and although each actor who plays him might be able to add a small personal touch, Superman must still be Superman. As far as the Man of Steel’s alter ego goes, though, actors have taken a few more liberties with the character, and Clark Kent is where these actors usually put their stamp. Tyler Hoechlin is the one who gets his shot with the dual characters in the new series Superman & Lois, and he says he already understands how and why the two characters must be played so differently. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Hoechlin)

Superman & Lois airs Tuesday nights on The CW.

Related articles

When It Came To Wrestling, Dwayne Johnson...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since Dwayne Johnson's new autobiographical series carries the name Young Rock, it certainly doesn't shy away from the actor's legendary association with pro wrestling....
Read more

Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Rumors Spiking, Scott Bakula...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Quantum Leap broadcast its series finale in 1993, it didn't wrap the storyline with the kind of "happily ever after" closure people had...
Read more

‘South Park’ Returns In March With Vaccination...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedy Central today announced a new one-hour special event of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning series South ParQ. The hour-long supersized episode titled South...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video Releases New Trailer &...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Amazon Prime Video today released the official trailer for Robert Kirkman's (The Walking Dead) upcoming, hour-long animated series Invincible, as part of Skybound Xpo:...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak