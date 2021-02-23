Tyler Hoechlin Plays It Straight With Superman

As many actors have discovered through the years, Superman is Superman. The character is very specific, and although each actor who plays him might be able to add a small personal touch, Superman must still be Superman. As far as the Man of Steel’s alter ego goes, though, actors have taken a few more liberties with the character, and Clark Kent is where these actors usually put their stamp. Tyler Hoechlin is the one who gets his shot with the dual characters in the new series Superman & Lois, and he says he already understands how and why the two characters must be played so differently. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Hoechlin)