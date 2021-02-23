‘This Is Us’ Writing Continues To Amaze Justin Hartley

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

(Photo by: NBC)

This Is Us has always based its characters in the real world, using cultural touchstones to set the tone throughout all of the show’s different eras. But the world changed dramatically in 2020, between the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, among other things. Of course, these things have been worked into the consciousness of the show in its new season, telling stories that are deeply rooted in those events. Their timeliness has only enhanced the show’s reputation for realistic storytelling, and Justin Hartley says he’s not surprised that the writers have been able to incorporate these events into the show in typical This Is Us fashion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Related articles

Tyler Hoechlin Plays It Straight With Superman

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As many actors have discovered through the years, Superman is Superman. The character is very specific, and although each actor who plays him might...
Read more

When It Came To Wrestling, Dwayne Johnson...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Since Dwayne Johnson's new autobiographical series carries the name Young Rock, it certainly doesn't shy away from the actor's legendary association with pro wrestling....
Read more

Why ‘Quantum Leap’ Rumors Spiking, Scott Bakula...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Quantum Leap broadcast its series finale in 1993, it didn't wrap the storyline with the kind of "happily ever after" closure people had...
Read more

‘South Park’ Returns In March With Vaccination...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedy Central today announced a new one-hour special event of the Emmy(R) and Peabody(R) Award-winning series South ParQ. The hour-long supersized episode titled South...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak