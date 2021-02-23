‘This Is Us’ Writing Continues To Amaze Justin Hartley

This Is Us has always based its characters in the real world, using cultural touchstones to set the tone throughout all of the show’s different eras. But the world changed dramatically in 2020, between the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, among other things. Of course, these things have been worked into the consciousness of the show in its new season, telling stories that are deeply rooted in those events. Their timeliness has only enhanced the show’s reputation for realistic storytelling, and Justin Hartley says he’s not surprised that the writers have been able to incorporate these events into the show in typical This Is Us fashion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Justin Hartley)