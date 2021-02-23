‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is A Go! And Reese Witherspoon’s Already A Little Anxious

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Reese Witherspoon has taken to social media to announce that all of the plans and pieces are in place, and there will definitely be a new Legally Blonde sequel coming out next year. Witherspoon will once again star as Elle Woods, reprising the role show played in the 2001 original and 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde. How does Witherspoon feel about coming back after nearly two decades? She says she’s a little nervous about living up to the original’s reputation, but she’s optimistic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)

Legally Blonde 3 is currently scheduled for a May 2022 release.

