‘Legally Blonde 3’ Is A Go! And Reese Witherspoon’s Already A Little Anxious

Reese Witherspoon has taken to social media to announce that all of the plans and pieces are in place, and there will definitely be a new Legally Blonde sequel coming out next year. Witherspoon will once again star as Elle Woods, reprising the role show played in the 2001 original and 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde. How does Witherspoon feel about coming back after nearly two decades? She says she’s a little nervous about living up to the original’s reputation, but she’s optimistic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)