Truth, Justice, And Jodie Foster’s American Way

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Mauritanian — a film based on the real-life memoir of a man detained for more than a decade at the infamous Guantanamo Bay camp — features characters drawn from the real-life people he interacted with while he was detained and tried on ambiguously trumped-up charges. While Benedict Cumberbatch plays a military prosecutor, Jodie Foster plays the man’s defense attorney, locked in tireless battle for truth and justice. After playing the role, Foster says her belief in those American virtues has become even more pronounced. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Foster)

The Mauritanian is now available for streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ announces "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" live premiere event on February 25 Event will include an exclusive and intimate performance and...
Read more

DC Brings Back Reeve’s Superman, Keaton’s Batman,...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Superman movies of the 1970s/'80s and the Batman films of the '80s/'90s marked the first serious efforts to bring those comic book heroes...
Read more

Wondering Where Wanda Will Wind Up? Elizabeth...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Elizabeth Olsen first signed on for the role of Wanda Maximoff, beginning with her cameo at the end of Captain America: The Winter...
Read more

Alyson Hannigan’s In Love With The World...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There was a certain generation that grew up with a flying squirrel named Rocky. But today's generation gets a squirrel with full-blown superpowers! Flora...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak