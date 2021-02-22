Truth, Justice, And Jodie Foster’s American Way

The Mauritanian — a film based on the real-life memoir of a man detained for more than a decade at the infamous Guantanamo Bay camp — features characters drawn from the real-life people he interacted with while he was detained and tried on ambiguously trumped-up charges. While Benedict Cumberbatch plays a military prosecutor, Jodie Foster plays the man’s defense attorney, locked in tireless battle for truth and justice. After playing the role, Foster says her belief in those American virtues has become even more pronounced. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Foster)