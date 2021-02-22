Mila Kunis Set To Star in Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ For Netflix

Mila Kunis To Star In Film Adaptation Of Jessica Knoll’s Bestseller “Luckiest Girl Alive” At Netflix
Author Jessica Knoll is adapting the screenplay for Luckiest Girl Alive, based on her 2015 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name. The novel has sold over a million copies and been translated into 38 different languages.
Cast: Mila Kunis (Bad Moms, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Black Swan)
Director: Mike Barker (Black Match, The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo)
Barker directed the pilot for The Sandman and the upcoming series Hit & Run
Producers: Bruna Papandrea and Jeanne Snow for Made Up Stories; Erik Feig and Lucy Kitada for PICTURESTART; and Mila Kunis for Orchard Farm Productions
Executive Producers: Jessica Knoll; Lisa Sterbakov for Orchard Farm Productions; Shayne Fiske Goldner for PICTURESTART; and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories
Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Bradley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.