DC Brings Back Reeve’s Superman, Keaton’s Batman, And We Look Back

The Superman movies of the 1970s/’80s and the Batman films of the ’80s/’90s marked the first serious efforts to bring those comic book heroes to life on the big screen (sorry, Adam West), and now they’re coming full circle. It’s been announced that DC Comics will be continuing the stories of 1978’s Superman and 1989’s Batman in comic form, which means we’ll get to see more of Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel and Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader. (We’ll also see the Two-Face that Billy Dee Williams wished he could play.) Though many actors have followed in his flowing cape, Reeve remains the gold standard when it comes to the Superman character. Richard Donner, the director of Superman, felt like he needed to cast an unknown in the role, and he says he’ll never forget how it felt to find Reeve and work with him in that first film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Donner)