DC Brings Back Reeve’s Superman, Keaton’s Batman, And We Look Back

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The Superman movies of the 1970s/’80s and the Batman films of the ’80s/’90s marked the first serious efforts to bring those comic book heroes to life on the big screen (sorry, Adam West), and now they’re coming full circle. It’s been announced that DC Comics will be continuing the stories of 1978’s Superman and 1989’s Batman in comic form, which means we’ll get to see more of Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel and Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader. (We’ll also see the Two-Face that Billy Dee Williams wished he could play.) Though many actors have followed in his flowing cape, Reeve remains the gold standard when it comes to the Superman character. Richard Donner, the director of Superman, felt like he needed to cast an unknown in the role, and he says he’ll never forget how it felt to find Reeve and work with him in that first film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Donner)

Meanwhile, Keaton was viewed as a controversial choice when he was chosen to play Batman, but he had no misgivings about playing the character. (In fact, he’ll be returning to the role for an appearance in The Flash.) Keaton told us the things he loves most about Batman. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)

The new comic books will debut digitally on July 27, and they’ll be available in print later in the year. Superman and Batman are now streaming on HBO Max. Both the films are also available for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray.

Related articles

‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ announces "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" live premiere event on February 25 Event will include an exclusive and intimate performance and...
Read more

Truth, Justice, And Jodie Foster’s American Way

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Mauritanian -- a film based on the real-life memoir of a man detained for more than a decade at the infamous Guantanamo Bay...
Read more

Wondering Where Wanda Will Wind Up? Elizabeth...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Elizabeth Olsen first signed on for the role of Wanda Maximoff, beginning with her cameo at the end of Captain America: The Winter...
Read more

Alyson Hannigan’s In Love With The World...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There was a certain generation that grew up with a flying squirrel named Rocky. But today's generation gets a squirrel with full-blown superpowers! Flora...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak