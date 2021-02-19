Wondering Where Wanda Will Wind Up? Elizabeth Olsen Always Has, Too!

When Elizabeth Olsen first signed on for the role of Wanda Maximoff, beginning with her cameo at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, she knew she’d be involved in the following film —Avengers: Age of Ultron — but that was it. Beyond that, she hadn’t been told anything. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe just kept stretching and growing in unpredictable ways, so even though most of the other characters from the Infinity War timeline have been at least semi-retired, Wanda’s role in the MCU continues to grow, with a show of her own (Wandavision) and a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen told us that being part of the MCU has been a wild and unpredictable ride, but she’s thrilled with all of the chances she’s gotten to play the role.