Wondering Where Wanda Will Wind Up? Elizabeth Olsen Always Has, Too!

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When Elizabeth Olsen first signed on for the role of Wanda Maximoff, beginning with her cameo at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, she knew she’d be involved in the following film —Avengers: Age of Ultron — but that was it. Beyond that, she hadn’t been told anything. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe just kept stretching and growing in unpredictable ways, so even though most of the other characters from the Infinity War timeline have been at least semi-retired, Wanda’s role in the MCU continues to grow, with a show of her own (Wandavision) and a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen told us that being part of the MCU has been a wild and unpredictable ride, but she’s thrilled with all of the chances she’s gotten to play the role.

Wandavision is currently streaming on Disney+

Related articles

Strong Story & Director Made Rosamund Pike...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike's new film is a dark comedy for Netflix, I Care A Lot. It's a twisted tale in which her con...
Read more

Tool Men Reunite! Tim Allen, Richard Karn...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor lives again! Well, sort of. Tim Allen just can't shake the tools out of his system, so he's got...
Read more

Alyson Hannigan’s In Love With The World...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There was a certain generation that grew up with a flying squirrel named Rocky. But today's generation gets a squirrel with full-blown superpowers! Flora...
Read more

Zooey Deschanel & Michael Bolton To Host...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, “The Celebrity Dating Game” offers a wry wink at modern dating...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak