Tool Men Reunite! Tim Allen, Richard Karn & Their New Improvement Show

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor lives again! Well, sort of. Tim Allen just can’t shake the tools out of his system, so he’s got a new show on The History Channel, Assembly Required It’s a competition series focused on at-home builders who try — as Allen did on Home Improvement’s show-within-a-show, Tool Time — to turbocharge everyday devices with new ideas. So, as long as he was bringing back the old Tool Time vibe, why not bring back his old co-host, Richard Karn? Well, that’s exactly what he did. So how did it feel for these two buddies to be reunited on the set of yet another tool-oriented show? (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Allen& Richard Karn)

Assembly Required premieres Tuesday at 10/9c on The History Channel.

