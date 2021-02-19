Alyson Hannigan’s In Love With The World Of ‘Flora & Ulysses’

There was a certain generation that grew up with a flying squirrel named Rocky. But today’s generation gets a squirrel with full-blown superpowers! Flora & Ulysses, based on a best-selling children’s novel, tells the story of a young girl who discovers the aforementioned super-squirrel, Ulysses, and must keep it from falling into the wrong hands. Alyson Hannigan co-stars in the film as the young girl’s mother, and she told us she loves the books and the world their author has created. (Click on thee media bar below oi hear Alyson Hannigan)