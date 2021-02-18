Dick Wolf’s Still In Awe Of ‘SVU’s’ ‘Force Of Nature,’ Mariska Hargitay

Now in its record-setting 22nd season, Law & Order: SVU has had one constant through the years: Mariska Hargitay. She was there at the very beginning, and she’s the only original member of the cast who’s still a regular on the show. Getting close to airing it’s 500th episode, she’s still the driving force behind it, and nobody knows that better than her boss, creator/producer Dick Wolf. He says that, even after two decades, he still sees Hargitay giving 110% to everything she does. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)