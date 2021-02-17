Why Did ‘Batman’ Look Away From Billy Dee Williams?

When it comes to the early Batman films, Billy Dee Williams has kind of a love/hate relationship with them. And that’s appropriate, since he played the role of Harvey Dent, who would go on to become the villain Two-Face, in the first Batman movie. And he was hoping he’d get to reprise the role when Dent showed off that villainous side in Batman Forever, but it was not to be. Instead, Tommy Lee Jones was recast in the role he’d originated on the screen. He recalls it was certainly a disappointment, but admits his replacement did a pretty good job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Dee Williams)

Batman is currently streaming on HBO Max and available for purchase on DVD & Blu-Ray.

