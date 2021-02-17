Kiefer Sutherland & His Initial ’24’ Fears A Thing Of The Past

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Kiefer Sutherland had developed his movie career, starring in hit films such as Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, Young Guns, Flatliners, and A Few Good Men. Then, in 2001, he was offered an exciting new role as a counter-terrorism agent who has to save the life of a presidential candidate. There was just one little issue: The role wasn’t for a movie, it was for a TV show called 24. As good as the script was, Sutherland had to give it a lot of thought — after all, film actors weren’t making a lot of TV shows at the time, and he had his career to think about. Of course, it’s not exactly a spoiler to reveal he agreed to play Jack Bauer. He wound up playing the character for eight seasons, an additional 12-episode limited series, and a TV movie. In hindsight, he now views the decision as the best one he could have possibly made. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)