Fifty Years Later, Ali MacGraw Still Loves ‘Love Story’

In the early 1970s, Paramount Pictures studio chief Robert Evans greenlit a movie that he thought would be a classic. The problem was that everyone else thought he was crazy, especially since he’d booked the film as a vehicle for his young actress wife, Ali MacGraw. After Love Story was released, it was Evans who had the last laugh, as the film became a huge box-office hit (15 weeks at No. 1), won the Golden Globe award for Best Drama Motion Picture, and earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Actor & Actress for its two leads, MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal. Looking back at the film after 50 years, MacGraw holds great memories of making it, and of her ex-husband’s dedication to shepherding it onto the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ali MacGraw)
The Love Story 50th Anniversary Edition Blu-Ray is available now.
