Fifty Years Later, Ali MacGraw Still Loves ‘Love Story’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

In the early 1970s, Paramount Pictures studio chief Robert Evans greenlit a movie that he thought would be a classic. The problem was that everyone else thought he was crazy, especially since he’d booked the film as a vehicle for his young actress wife, Ali MacGraw. After Love Story was released, it was Evans who had the last laugh, as the film became a huge box-office hit (15 weeks at No. 1), won the Golden Globe award for Best Drama Motion Picture, and earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, and Actor & Actress for its two leads, MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal. Looking back at the film after 50 years, MacGraw holds great memories of making it, and of her ex-husband’s dedication to shepherding it onto the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ali MacGraw)


The Love Story 50th Anniversary Edition Blu-Ray is available now.

.

Related articles

The Critics Choice Association To Honor Zendaya...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that award-winning actress and activist, and current Critics Choice Award nominee, Zendaya will receive the fifth annual...
Read more

Why Did ‘Batman’ Look Away From Billy...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When it comes to the early Batman films, Billy Dee Williams has kind of a love/hate relationship with them. And that's appropriate, since he...
Read more

‘Jurassic Park’ Terrified (And Excited) Bryce Dallas...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There are certain films that are game-changers -- movies you'll never forget seeing in a theater for the first time, simply because they expanded...
Read more

Kristen Wiig On How ‘Barb And Star’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Last time Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo collaborated on a screenplay, it did alright: Bridesmaids made nearly $170 million at the box office and...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak