‘Clarice’ Producers Promise A Whole New Look At Agent Starling

After The Silence of the Lamb became an Oscar-winning hit movie, audiences couldn’t get enough of the characters it introduced, FBI agent Clarice Starling and serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter. Eventually, it spawned three more films, one sequel and two prequels. Now, there’s a new TV series that focuses on Starling’s post-Lecter career with the FBI, Clarice. Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman are the show’s producers, and they say that, even after so much was covered in the movies, there are still a lot of interesting new angles they can show with her character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman)