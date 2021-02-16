‘Servant’ Brought Lauren Ambrose & Cast Together During COVID

The good news: Your new drama is a hit, with a good buzz and great word of mouth! The better news: Your new drama’s been picked up for a second season! The bad news: Hollywood’s shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the reality Lauren Ambrose was facing with her Apple TV+ streaming hit, Servant. To capitalize on the show’s early momentum, they wanted to get the second season into production ASAP. So, Amborse says, at the first opportunity, the entire cast and crew went into an extreme bubble to become one of the first shows getting back to work, and she’s proud of what they were all able to accomplish together.