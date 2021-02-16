‘Servant’ Brought Lauren Ambrose & Cast Together During COVID

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The good news: Your new drama is a hit, with a good buzz and great word of mouth! The better news: Your new drama’s been picked up for a second season! The bad news: Hollywood’s shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was the reality Lauren Ambrose was facing with her Apple TV+ streaming hit, Servant. To capitalize on the show’s early momentum, they wanted to get the second season into production ASAP. So, Amborse says, at the first opportunity, the entire cast and crew went into an extreme bubble to become one of the first shows getting back to work, and she’s proud of what they were all able to accomplish together.

Servant is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Dwayne Johnson’s Ready To Rock … With...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
First, there was Schoolhouse Rock, but that was just for kids. Then, there was Cop Rock, but that was for, well, nobody, really. Can...
Read more

As Sci-Fi, Jennifer Connelly Appreciates ‘Snowpiercer’s’ View...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Like the film upon which it's based, Snowpiercer takes place aboard a futuristic globe-traveling train that never stops. It's a science fiction concept, but...
Read more

With New Sitcom, Kenan Thompson Assembles ‘Best...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Back in the 1990s, Kenan Thompson was a TV multitasker, starring in a Nickelodeon sitcom (Kenan & Kel) while also starring on the network's...
Read more

Queen Latifah Had Denzel In Mind When...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Nearly everybody is aware that the new CBS drama The Equalizer really isn't new at all. Even if you weren't aware of the original...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak