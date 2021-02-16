Kristen Wiig On How ‘Barb And Star’ Were Brought To Life

Last time Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo collaborated on a screenplay, it did alright: Bridesmaids made nearly $170 million at the box office and earned the pair an Oscar nomination for their script. Now, they’ve written a story for themselves — Wiig and Mumolo star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a comedy about best friends who go on their first vacation together. It’s a concept they’ve been working on for a long time, and Wiig talked to us about how the idea for Barb and Star got started. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Wiig)