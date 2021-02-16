Kristen Wiig On How ‘Barb And Star’ Were Brought To Life

By Hollywood Outbreak

Kristen Wig as Star and Annie Mumolo as Barb in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Photo Credit: Cate Cameron

Last time Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo collaborated on a screenplay, it did alright: Bridesmaids made nearly $170 million at the box office and earned the pair an Oscar nomination for their script. Now, they’ve written a story for themselves — Wiig and Mumolo star in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a comedy about best friends who go on their first vacation together. It’s a concept they’ve been working on for a long time, and Wiig talked to us about how the idea for Barb and Star got started. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Wiig)

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is available now for streaming on most digital platforms.

