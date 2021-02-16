‘Jurassic Park’ Terrified (And Excited) Bryce Dallas Howard

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

There are certain films that are game-changers — movies you’ll never forget seeing in a theater for the first time, simply because they expanded the moviegoing experience in ways we’d never seen before. For one generation, Star Wars is that movie. For another, Avatar is that film. And in between, there was Jurassic Park. When it was released in June 1993, it brought its prehistoric co-stars to life in a way that had never been seen on the screen before, and it was terrifying. At the time, Bryce Dallas Howard was 12 years old, and her parents initially thought it would be too scary for her. But then, the star of the Jurassic World series told us, her parents changed their minds once they realized it was one of those once-in-a-generation films. And yes, she was scared! (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryce Dallas Howard)

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters on June 10, 2022. The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies are available for streaming purchase on most digital platforms, as well as on DVD & Blu-Ray.

