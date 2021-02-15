With New Sitcom, Kenan Thompson Assembles ‘Best Cast Ever’

Back in the 1990s, Kenan Thompson was a TV multitasker, starring in a Nickelodeon sitcom (Kenan & Kel) while also starring on the network’s sketch show (All That). Now, history is repeating itself. Thompson, who’s been part of the Saturday Night Live cast since 2003, is starring in the Kel-less sitcom Kenan, playing a widowed father and a TV talk show host. In those capacities, he’s surrounded by a group of family, friends, and co-workers, and Thompson told us he’s really, really impressed by the actors he’s working with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kenan Thompson)

Kenan premieres Tuesday night at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

