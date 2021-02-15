Meeting His Match: How Benedict Cumberbatch Learned More About His ‘Mauritanian’ Character

The Mauritanian is a new film based on the real-life story of a man who was held for 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp. Built around the man’s real-life memoirs, the movie is populated by the real-life characters he encountered along the way and, in the case of American military prosecutor Stuart Couch, stood in his corner. In The Mauritanian, Couch is played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who told us about how he and Couch got together so he could learn more about his character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Benedict Cumberbatch)

The Mauritanian is now playing in theaters.

