Film Was A Life-Changing ‘Friend’ For Dakota Johnson

Filming Our Friend was not an easy experience for Dakota Johnson. Playing a woman with a terminal illness required her to go through all kinds of physical and emotional transformations as the story progressed. And, as the production went along, Johnson found that she was being transformed herself. As she internalized the subject matter of the script, which is based on a real-life story, Johnson found that she'd learned more life lessons making the film than she ever had before.