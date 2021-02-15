Film Was A Life-Changing ‘Friend’ For Dakota Johnson

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Jason Segel as Dane Faucheux, Dakota Johnson as Nicole Teague in Our Friend

Filming Our Friend was not an easy experience for Dakota Johnson. Playing a woman with a terminal illness required her to go through all kinds of physical and emotional transformations as the story progressed. And, as the production went along, Johnson found that she was being transformed herself. As she internalized the subject matter of the script, which is based on a real-life story, Johnson found that she’d learned more life lessons making the film than she ever had before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dakota Johnson)

Our Friend is available for streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Meeting His Match: How Benedict Cumberbatch Learned...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Mauritanian is a new film based on the real-life story of a man who was held for 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay...
Read more

‘Silence’ Was Golden: How Jodie Foster, Anthony...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Considering its subject matter, The Silence of the Lambs hardly seems like the kind of movie that would be released on Valentine's Day weekend....
Read more

Making ‘Yuba County’ Was Like ‘Movie Camp’...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Just from the title of the film, Breaking News in Yuba County, it's understood that the story takes place in small-town America. For authenticity's...
Read more

Beyoncé In The Background: Her ‘Dreamgirls’ Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
It's been a long time since Beyoncé Knowles has taken a back seat to anybody -- she's obviously a huge star in her own...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak