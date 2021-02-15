As Sci-Fi, Jennifer Connelly Appreciates ‘Snowpiercer’s’ View Of The World

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Like the film upon which it’s based, Snowpiercer takes place aboard a futuristic globe-traveling train that never stops. It’s a science fiction concept, but one that’s used to tackle all kinds of topics, including the social issues that emerge as the train’s 1,001 carriages become a microcosm of the compartmentalized — and sometimes segregated — society that spawned it. Jennifer Connelly, who stars on the show, says that taking the real world and placing it in a strange new setting is one of the things that sci-fi (and the show) does best.

Snowpiercer airs Mondays at 9/8c on TNT.

