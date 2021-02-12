‘Silence’ Was Golden: How Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins Approached ‘Silence Of The Lambs’

By Hollywood Outbreak

Considering its subject matter, The Silence of the Lambs hardly seems like the kind of movie that would be released on Valentine’s Day weekend. Yet that’s exactly when it came out, on February 14, 1991. It’s hard to believe that Hannibal Lecter’s been haunting our dreams for three decades now, but it’s true. It went on to become the scariest movie ever to win the Best Picture Oscar (it’s one of only six horror movies ever nominated, and the only one to win), and it also won awards for Best Actor (Sir Anthony Hopkins) and Actress (Jodie Foster), along with Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. As we look back at the film on its 30th anniversary, Foster recalls how she was brought aboard very, very early in the process of making the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Foster)

Interestingly, Hannibal Lecter had appeared on movie screens before — he was played by Brian Cox in the 1986 film Manhunter — but Hopkins says he went back to square one and tried to figure out his own way of approaching the truly twisted character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sir Anthony Hopkins)


Silence of the Lambs is available for streaming purchase on most digital platforms and on DVD & Blu-Ray.

