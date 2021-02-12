Queen Latifah Had Denzel In Mind When Remaking ‘The Equalizer’ For TV

Nearly everybody is aware that the new CBS drama The Equalizer really isn’t new at all. Even if you weren’t aware of the original TV show, which ran for four seasons starting in 1985, you’d certainly know about the two Denzel Washington movies based on the show. The first film, in 2014, and its 2018 sequel were well received by many critics and audiences, which played a part in getting the new TV adaptation made. Queen Latifah, who’s both the star and a producer on the project, told us she was a big fan of Washington’s Equalizer movies, and she wanted to use those as a springboard to take her new show into new directions. (Click on the media bar below to hear Queen Latifah)