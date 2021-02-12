Luke Bryan: Virtual Tryouts Brought More Diversity To ‘American Idol’

(ABC/Christopher Willard)-LUKE BRYAN

In years past, thousands of people would be lined up at venues across the country to try out for a spot on American Idol. But with COVID-19 protocols in place during the show’s new season, the normal approach had to be scrapped, and the initial round of auditions was done online. It was a change that’s made a big difference in the kind of talent the judges have seen. While Katy Perry talked about some of the unusual performances they’d seen, Luke Bryan told us he’s never seen a more diverse group of would-be contestants trying to make it onto the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)

American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

