Luke Bryan: Virtual Tryouts Brought More Diversity To ‘American Idol’

In years past, thousands of people would be lined up at venues across the country to try out for a spot on American Idol. But with COVID-19 protocols in place during the show’s new season, the normal approach had to be scrapped, and the initial round of auditions was done online. It was a change that’s made a big difference in the kind of talent the judges have seen. While Katy Perry talked about some of the unusual performances they’d seen, Luke Bryan told us he’s never seen a more diverse group of would-be contestants trying to make it onto the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)